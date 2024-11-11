Ready-mixed concrete production was up 0.4% in the three months to September 30. Photo / Getty Images

Concrete production fell more than 5% in the September quarter compared to last year, but was at least up on the June quarter, according to new Stats NZ data.

The volume of ready-mixed concrete produced was 990,243 cubic metres, down 5.5% compared with July, August and September last year.

“In seasonally adjusted terms, the volume of ready-mixed concrete rose 0.4% in the September 2024 quarter,” Stats NZ added.

That followed a 2.1% rise in the June 2024 quarter.

For the year ended September 30, 3.88 million cubic metres of ready-mixed concrete was produced, down 9.3% compared with the year before.