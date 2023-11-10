Voyager 2023 media awards
Concrete data points to New Zealand building, construction slowdown

Jamie Gray
Ready-mix concrete production fell sharply in the third quarter. Photo / 123RF

The trend of declining ready-mixed concrete production continued in the third quarter, according to Stats NZ data.

The actual volume of ready-mixed concrete produced was 1.05 million cubic metres in the September quarter, down 10

