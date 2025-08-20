Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Tourism boom, finally? Flight Centre says four countries crucial as new campaign unveiled

John Weekes
By
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A nice place – if you can get there. A new campaign aims to build on loyal visitors who have already taken the time and made the effort to visit New Zealand. Photo / Lingxiao Xie

A nice place – if you can get there. A new campaign aims to build on loyal visitors who have already taken the time and made the effort to visit New Zealand. Photo / Lingxiao Xie

Could today’s freedom camper or backpacker be the big-spending tourist of the future?

A new partnership targeting Australia, Canada, South Africa and Britain aims to return tourism numbers to pre-Covid peaks.

Victoria Courtney, Flight Centre Travel Group NZ managing director, said building on the loyalty of those who visited as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save