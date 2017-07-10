Hot Water Beach on the Coromandel is part of the Tourism NZ campaign.

Tourism New Zealand has started a $1 million campaign to entice Australians to do road trips around the North Island.

The eight-week North Island touring campaign kicks off this week, and will feature across digital channels and advertising at outdoor spots including bus sides and train stations in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Australia is this country's biggest tourist market with nearly 600,000 crossing the Tasman for holidays and many of those doing driving while they're here.

Tourism New Zealand's manager, Australia, Tony Saunders said the campaign was aimed at encouraging Australians to explore more of the North Island, to see different places and to travel in the off-peak months, away from the crowds.

"Australians don't have the depth of understanding of New Zealand to know the differences between the regions so we have done a lot of the work for them developing sample itineraries to help them plan their journey," he said.