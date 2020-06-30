Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Tourism
Updated

Pressure grows on Booking.com, Expedia over carving out commissions from New Zealand

Grant Bradley
By
Deputy Editor - Business·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced an $85 million Government injection for Queenstown's fragile Covid-hit economy.

The NZ Superannuation Fund is monitoring its investment in Booking.com's parent company as concern grows about overseas online travel agents' commissions eating into the struggling travel industry's profits here.

The fund earlier this year had a $53 million stake in the biggest of the overseas firms — Booking

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Tourism

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tourism