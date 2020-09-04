Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Tourism

Lessons from Lockdown: How Outdoor Gravity's Zorb is staying on a roll

Grant Bradley
By
Deputy Editor - Business·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Zorb in Rotorua is exporting its products and expertise with strong NZ branding. Photo / Supplied

Zorb in Rotorua is exporting its products and expertise with strong NZ branding. Photo / Supplied

Zorb operator Outdoor Gravity saw 70 per cent of its customers disappear when borders were closed in March.

Like many other tourism businesses, the Rotorua company was highly dependent on overseas visitors.

''Domestic has come back strongly but there is no way it is covering for the international,'' said director

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Tourism

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Tourism