Hamilton fibre roll-out complete

The fibre roll-out in Hamilton is complete. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton has become the sixteenth city or town in New Zealand to have a completed fibre network.

The Waikato city's fibre roll-out began in July 2011 and was completed yesterday. Close to 20 per cent of homes and businesses in Hamilton have connected to ultra-fast broadband.

Communications Minister Amy Adams said the investment in the fibre network in Hamilton exceeded $85 million.



"The completed rollout will be welcomed by those living in Hamilton. Broadband is vital to New Zealanders, and connects us to one another and new markets across the world."

Local fibre company Ultra-Fast Fibre completed the roll-out in Hamilton and five other areas in the North Island six months ahead of schedule and on budget.

New Zealand's fibre build is 60 per cent complete, and over 875,000 New Zealanders are now able to connect to the network.