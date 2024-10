A major fibre cut in Sydney may affect Flip, Slingshot and Orcon services in New Zealand. Photo /lassedesignen/123RF

Kiwis experiencing slow or a complete breakdown in their internet connections might have an Australian digger driver to blame.

A major fibre cut in Sydney is affecting international internet links to New Zealand and the United States.

Vocus customers - we've had confirmation of a major fibre cut in Sydney earlier today, impacting international connectivity to New Zealand and the USA. Teams are on site working to restore services. Updates available from https://t.co/gxOYk6CLIS — Vocus (@VocusComm) March 21, 2018

Vocus, which owns Flip, Slingshot and Orcon, reported the cut yesterday about 11am (4pm NZT).

Slingshot and Orcon said a digger had cut through multiple fibre lines in Sydney.