Synlait Milk was to have paid $130 million in debt to its bankers today, but investors in the cash-strapped dairy processor will now have to wait until Tuesday for clues as to how the company can repay the debt and repair its stretched balance sheet.
The company played for timeby asking the NZX to put its listed shares and bonds on a trading halt while it finalised discussions with its banking syndicate regarding an extension to the $130m “prepayment” obligation, and with its major shareholder, Bright Dairy, regarding financial support.
Synlait’s aim was to update the market in an “orderly and complete” manner at the release of its half-year results.
The result was to have been released on March 25 but that has been pushed out to Tuesday - the latest possible date to report under NZX listing rules.
Market analysts say a capital raise looks possible, but given the issues Synlait currently faces any rights issue would have to be at a discount to an already depressed share price.
Today’s $130m “prepayment” was part of a refinancing package reached with a new banking syndicate comprising ANZ, Bank of China, China Construction Bank, HSBC and Rabobank last September.
Shares in Synlait last traded at 75c, having lost 65.6 per cent over the past 12 months.
Synlait’s NZX-traded bonds, which mature in December this year, were last quoted at a yield of 37 per cent.
In its latest guidance, issued in February, Synlait said it expected to report a net loss in the range of $17m to $21m for the six-month period.
The company’s latest annual result came to a net loss of $4.3m.
In its last result, Synlait said it had been a highly challenging year, with material reductions in customer demand, CO2 shortages, extreme weather events, the Covid-19 pandemic, and inflationary impacts, among other things.
The company, which started manufacturing activities at Dunsandel, South Canterbury, unveiled a major expansion plan in 2016 that later involved the construction of extensive new facilities at Pokeno, near Auckland.
Since its inception, Pokeno has remained underutilised.