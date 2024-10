Skellerup has produced a steady result for the June 2020 year. Photo / Supplied

21 Aug, 2020 05:43 AM 2 mins to read

Skellerup has produced a steady result for the June 2020 year. Photo / Supplied

Manufacturer Skellerup said its net profit came to $29.1 million in the June year, level with the previous year's, despite Covid-19 disruption.