Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Companies / Retail

Warehouse Group sales and margins expected to be under pressure in full-year results

Tom Raynel
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

The Warehouse Group has made several changes over the past year to its organisational and operational structure, but will it deliver a positive result amid a tough retail environment? Photo / Supplied

The Warehouse Group has made several changes over the past year to its organisational and operational structure, but will it deliver a positive result amid a tough retail environment? Photo / Supplied

Sales and margin pressures at the Warehouse Group will be under close scrutiny by analysts when the retailer releases its full-year results this week.

There will also be a focus on how the company plans to respond to new competition from Swedish retailer Ikea, which opens in December.

In its

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save