Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Briscoe Group flags cautious full-year forecast despite resilient sales

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Briscoe Group owns Briscoes homeware store and Rebel Sport. Photo / Supplied

Briscoe Group owns Briscoes homeware store and Rebel Sport. Photo / Supplied

Homeware and sports retailer Briscoe Group has released its first-half results with revenue and profits mostly in line with last year as consumer demand struggles to improve.

However, its managing director, Rod Duke, is remaining cautious, signalling that the ongoing economic environment may impact the group’s full-year net profit.

In

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save