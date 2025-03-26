Advertisement
Supermarket security extortion claims: Three appear in court, one faces indecency charge

John Weekes
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Multiple people complained about some security guards contracted to the Manukau supermarket. Photo / NZME

Multiple people complained about some security guards contracted to the Manukau supermarket. Photo / NZME

One of the people arrested after supermarket security extortion claims also faces an indecency charge.

The 23-year-old from South Auckland appeared in Manukau District Court this morning.

He was arrested after allegations some security contractors were extorting or attempting to extort customers at a nearby Pak’nSave.

He faced one charge of inducing an indecent act, five charges of obtaining by deception, and five charges of extortion.

The amounts allegedly obtained by deception ranged from $100 to $400 and those charges carried a maximum penalty of three months’ imprisonment.

But he also faced charges of extortion, or using threats to demand money with intent to steal, which carried maximum penalties of seven years’ imprisonment.

The charge of doing an indecent act had a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment.

He was remanded to April 9 with interim name suppression.

A 19-year-old woman faced four charges of obtaining by deception and six extortion charges.

Her alleged offending happened from January 11 to January 24, according to court documents.

She was also remanded without plea to April 9.

And a 39-year-old man faced one charge of extortion.

He instructed a duty lawyer to enter a not guilty plea.

His next hearing will be a case review on May 29.

The court heard there were five alleged victims.

All three defendants today appeared separately before a registrar.

Police announced the arrests last week.

