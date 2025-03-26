One of the people arrested after supermarket security extortion claims also faces an indecency charge.
The 23-year-old from South Auckland appeared in Manukau District Court this morning.
He was arrested after allegations some security contractors were extorting or attempting to extort customers at a nearby Pak’nSave.
He faced one charge of inducing an indecent act, five charges of obtaining by deception, and five charges of extortion.
The amounts allegedly obtained by deception ranged from $100 to $400 and those charges carried a maximum penalty of three months’ imprisonment.