Multiple people complained about some security guards contracted to the Manukau supermarket. Photo / NZME

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Multiple people complained about some security guards contracted to the Manukau supermarket. Photo / NZME

One of the people arrested after supermarket security extortion claims also faces an indecency charge.

The 23-year-old from South Auckland appeared in Manukau District Court this morning.

He was arrested after allegations some security contractors were extorting or attempting to extort customers at a nearby Pak’nSave.

He faced one charge of inducing an indecent act, five charges of obtaining by deception, and five charges of extortion.

The amounts allegedly obtained by deception ranged from $100 to $400 and those charges carried a maximum penalty of three months’ imprisonment.