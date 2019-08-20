Uber has 6500 registered drivers in New Zealand. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Ridesharing giant Uber has today outlined its plans to expand into six additional New Zealand cities.

The San Francisco-based company says it will launch its services in Rotorua, Taupō, Napier-Hastings, New Plymouth, Palmerston North and Nelson in October, taking its number of operating cities in this country to 13.

Uber already operates in Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch, Queenstown and Dunedin. It first launched in New Zealand in May 2014.

Amanda Gilmore, Uber New Zealand country manager, said the launch into the new cities would give more Kiwis access to "convenient and affordable transport".

"Uber is nearly doubling our city portfolio overnight. It's a bold but well-researched move designed to create more transport choice while deepening the earning opportunities for New Zealanders on both the North and South islands."