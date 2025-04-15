Kiwi clothing and outdoor brand Kathmandu has been the target of an online imposter shop and it says the scams are getting more frequent.
Kathmandu owner KMD Brands told the Herald customers had been in touch to alert it about the scam site.
“We’re grateful when people take the time to let us know, as it helps us act quickly,” a KMD spokesperson said today.
“Like many well-known brands, we’ve seen an increase in the number of fake websites impersonating our brand, often promoted through misleading ads.”
Asked what contact KMD had with Facebook or the platform’s owner Meta, KMD said it reported scam sites and misleading ads to the social media company both directly and through Red Points, a digital brand protection platform used to find and remove counterfeit websites, listings, and impersonators.