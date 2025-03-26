Advertisement
Kathmandu owner KMD Brands posts $20m half-year loss but says sales have picked up

KMD Brands has posted a $20 million loss after its 2025 half-year result. Photo / Supplied

KMD Brands, parent of Kathmandu, Rip Curl and Oboz, has posted a $20 million half-year loss despite growing sales year-on-year, a result the company puts down to struggling consumer confidence and wholesale channels.

However, the company believes the momentum is building, with Kathmandu’s sales continuing to improve in each of

