Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Companies / Retail

Restaurant Brands’ largest shareholder Finacces launches official takeover offer

Tom Raynel
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Herald business reporter Tom Raynel breaks down the announcement of a potential takeover of Restaurant Brands New Zealand. Video / NZ Herald

The majority shareholder of Restaurant Brands New Zealand, Finaccess, has officially made its offer to take full ownership of the business, in what it says will provide shareholders certainty after several years of declining returns.

Finaccess, which owns 75.02% of the business, originally announced its intention to take over the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save