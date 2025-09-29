In its latest financial result, group sales grew 2.3% to $703.2m in the six months to June 30, while net profit after tax (npat) dipped 5.6% to $11.9m compared with the prior comparable period.
Group store earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) as a percentage of sales, known as ebitda margin, fell to 12.9% from 13.8%.
Sales in the company’s largest and historically most successful market, New Zealand, were flat at $309.7m.
Both of the firm’s United States markets, Hawaii and California, reported respective same-store sales gains of 5.5% and 1.9%.
Store ebitda in California fell 34.6% to US$1.7m ($2.91m). A 29% minimum wage increase in the state was cited as a catalyst for the contraction.
Shareholders at the company’s annual meeting in May criticised the company’s decision to operate in California and suggested it leave the market.
Restaurant Brands had 522 stores at year’s end, including 156 in New Zealand, 83 in Australia, 70 in Hawaii and 71 in California. In New Zealand, 137 of the 143 Pizza Hut outlets are run by franchisees.
Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business, retail and tourism.