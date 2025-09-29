Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Business / Companies / Retail
Updated

Restaurant Brands NZ to receive full takeover offer from Finaccess at $5.05 a share

Tom Raynel
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Restaurant Brands has received a takeover offer from its largest shareholder at $5.05 per share. Graphic / NZME

Restaurant Brands has received a takeover offer from its largest shareholder at $5.05 per share. Graphic / NZME

Mexican company Finaccess Restauracion plans to make a full takeover offer for KFC and Pizza Hut operator Restaurant Brands New Zealand.

Finaccess currently owns around 75% of the NZX-listed fast food business.

The $5.05 per share offer to acquire the remaining 25% of the business is worth roughly $157.5

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save