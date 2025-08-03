Advertisement
New World Victoria Park fire: Foodstuffs denies age discrimination claims by former workers

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
Retail reporter Tom Raynel talks to two former New World Victoria Park workers who allege ageism in Foodstuffs hiring process. Video / Alyse Wright, Jason Dorday

“It’s discrimination.”

That’s what five former New World Victoria Park staff members have alleged as they have waited for new jobs following the catastrophic fire that levelled their workplace.

They claim Foodstuffs North Island has given positions to younger members of staff while giving older workers like themselves the cold

