Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Retail

New Warehouse CEO Mark Stirton Return a ‘warrior spirit’: Meet the new head of the Red Sheds

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Newly appointed Warehouse Group CEO Mark Stirton speaks with Herald NOW host Ryan Bridge. Video / Herald NOW

A reignited culture, changes to store merchandising, and attention to detail are key areas The Warehouse Group’s new chief executive is keen to focus on as the next era of the Red Sheds begins.

After a nearly year-long search for a permanent replacement for former chief executive Nick Grayston, the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Retail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Retail