Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Retail
Updated

Helicopter money: Should New Zealand follow Britain and introduce spending incentives?

Aimee Shaw
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
The UK Government is footing half the bill for meals at restaurants and pubs throughout the month of August to encourage people back to the high street. Photo / Getty Images

The UK Government is footing half the bill for meals at restaurants and pubs throughout the month of August to encourage people back to the high street. Photo / Getty Images

An economist says Britain's helicopter money to boost business could be introduced in New Zealand as the full impact of the economic downturn hits.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak last week announced that the UK government would introduce an "eat out to help out" discount throughout August that equates

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Retail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Retail