Within a week, McCallum and Foodstuffs North Island had organised a supplier expo at its head office in Auckland’s Landing Drive.

The event saw over 50 suppliers share their products with 70 of the business’ members in what McCallum described as “supplier speed-dating”.

Jocelyn McCallum, Foodstuffs North Island head of edible, grocery and frozen was the senior leader behind the supplier expo.

She said the event couldn’t have gone better, with a survey post the event showing 98% of attendees who responded secured multiple orders from other stores.

“We think it’s just really important. We think our small suppliers, if they do it right, can be our large suppliers of the future.”

The Auckland event was so successful, Foodstuffs North Island is hosting a second event in Wellington in July 30 where it hopes to repeat the engagement.

Amazing opportunity

Suppliers who attended the Auckland expo have shared their support for Foodstuffs following the events, acknowledging how the quick turnaround made the process much easier.

Radix general manager Leighton Cosgrave said the Victoria Park location was the first supermarket its product was launched in.

“They were a real showcase for emerging and new products. They were very open-minded and take a lot of things on, and obviously that was the same for us,” Cosgrave said.

He said the expo felt “very personable” and that despite being such a large company, it felt like “dealing with your mum-and-dad supplier again”.

“They nailed what it’s like to really connect with suppliers and buyers, and obviously those are the two very important connections to making things happen.

“They took samples, they talked about article codes, they talked about what section it goes in etcetera, and then you never quite know.

“Literally two days later, the purchase orders started coming in, before some even had that reconnection via email.”

Radix had over 25 buyers get in touch post the event, with over 18 stores within the first 10 days.

Foodstuffs North Island hosted supplier expos in Auckland and Wellington (pictured) following the fire to its New World Victoria Park supermarket.

The Real Fruit Sorbet Company owner Brendan Vercoe said the fire at Victoria Park changed his strategy on how to get on the shelf.

Vercoe was able to gain 10 buyers for his products at the Auckland expo and is going to be in attendance at the Wellington expo as he tries to expand across the country.

“With an opportunity like this to get the brand in front of all the right people in Wellington, it’s just an amazing opportunity,” Vercoe said.

“Everyone’s going in there knowing everyone’s a small supplier and knowing that things are tough. They want to help and so the conversations are far more about how can we help you rather than us pitching a product to them.”

Eat Your Greens’ Katherine King said Victoria Park was one of the business’ top customers. She said that a delivery was on its way to the supermarket as the fire broke out.

“Our driver was heading over the Auckland Harbour Bridge and saw the blaze and then heard it on the radio. She had to detour her whole route for the day to avoid that area,” King said.

The Matakana-based family business had been discussing with Foodstuffs prior to the fire about getting its product into more stores, but the expo offered the perfect opportunity to speak to potential buyers.

“Everyone was in the mood to try new things and talk to new suppliers and the follow-up from that was excellent. I think we were one of the only fresh-produce suppliers at the expo.”

The business was able to lock in at least 10 buyers from the event, including Four Square Raglan and New World Hobsonville.

She said those heading to the Wellington event should make the most of it but make sure to have their elevator pitch at the ready.

Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business, retail and tourism.