“Literally two days later, the purchase orders started coming in, before some even had that reconnection via email.”
Radix had over 25 buyers get in touch post the event, with over 18 stores within the first 10 days.
The Real Fruit Sorbet Company owner Brendan Vercoe said the fire at Victoria Park changed his strategy on how to get on the shelf.
Vercoe was able to gain 10 buyers for his products at the Auckland expo and is going to be in attendance at the Wellington expo as he tries to expand across the country.
“With an opportunity like this to get the brand in front of all the right people in Wellington, it’s just an amazing opportunity,” Vercoe said.
“Everyone’s going in there knowing everyone’s a small supplier and knowing that things are tough. They want to help and so the conversations are far more about how can we help you rather than us pitching a product to them.”
Eat Your Greens’ Katherine King said Victoria Park was one of the business’ top customers. She said that a delivery was on its way to the supermarket as the fire broke out.
“Our driver was heading over the Auckland Harbour Bridge and saw the blaze and then heard it on the radio. She had to detour her whole route for the day to avoid that area,” King said.
The Matakana-based family business had been discussing with Foodstuffs prior to the fire about getting its product into more stores, but the expo offered the perfect opportunity to speak to potential buyers.
“Everyone was in the mood to try new things and talk to new suppliers and the follow-up from that was excellent. I think we were one of the only fresh-produce suppliers at the expo.”
The business was able to lock in at least 10 buyers from the event, including Four Square Raglan and New World Hobsonville.
She said those heading to the Wellington event should make the most of it but make sure to have their elevator pitch at the ready.
Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business, retail and tourism.