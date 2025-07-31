Advertisement
Foodstuffs supplier expo aids small businesses after New World fire

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Suppliers to the New World Victoria Park supermarket have been given a lifeline by Foodstuffs North Island. Photo / Dean Purcell

Small suppliers who were left in limbo after the fire at New World Victoria Park have been hooked up with other supermarkets through an expo day.

New World Victoria Park was a key outlet for many small and emerging suppliers, and in some cases the store was their largest buyer.

