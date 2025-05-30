Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Retail

Deep Creek liquidation: ASB recoups funds, other creditors face $1.4m loss

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The canning line at Deep Creek brewery in Auckland, now shut down as the business struggled to cover what it owed.

The canning line at Deep Creek brewery in Auckland, now shut down as the business struggled to cover what it owed.

An asset fire sale has seen ASB recover 60% of its debt from collapsed craft beer company Deep Creek but the likely outcome is grim for all other creditors, who are collectively owed about $1.4 million.

Deep Creek was placed into liquidation in October last year

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Retail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Retail