Spending is up significantly as New Zealand has moved down alert levels - but not everyone is getting the benefit.
Petrol stations, clothing and book stores and restaurants are among the financial losers while supermarkets have been making significantly more money than last year, according to the latest Paymark data.
Retail spending during level 4 was about half what it was last year, the data shows. If supermarkets, liquor stores and pharmacies are excluded, spending was down by 90 per cent.
But for the week ending May 17 - which included some level 3 and level 2 days - spending was down just 11 per cent on the same week in 2019. Without supermarkets, liquor stores and pharmacies, spending that week was down 26 per cent year on year.
