The commission will consider public feedback on its proposed update to the code, before releasing a final report before the end of September.

Separately, the commission is asking grocery suppliers and supermarket giants to voluntarily reduce their reliance on promotions and specials.

“This would benefit consumers because pricing would be more straight-forward, and new competitors would put competitive pressure on existing supermarkets to deliver on price without the high-low price distraction,” van Heerden said.

He said the commission would consider using regulations to force suppliers and retailers to change their behaviour if he doesn’t see meaningful progress over the next year.

Consumer New Zealand chief executive Jon Duffy wanted the commission to come down harder on the sector.

“We know New Zealanders love a special. We also know there’s not much that’s special about supermarket specials,” Duffy said.

“Everyday low prices would benefit all shoppers, so would price transparency. Right now, it’s so hard to know what’s a fair price because the prices of certain goods fluctuate so much.”

He noted criminal charges had been filed against some of the supermarkets this year.

Furthermore, Duffy said, “These problems were all identified in the Commerce Commission’s supermarket market study in 2022, and supermarkets have been on notice since then, but have not voluntarily addressed these issues.

“Given that we have had three years of inaction, we’re disappointed that the commission isn’t taking more decisive action at this time.

“This is an urgent issue, but it seems as though we’re just kicking the can down the road.”

