The Commerce Commission has filed criminal charges against Woolworths for misleading customers.

On Tuesday, Vanessa Horne, the Commerce Commission‘s general manager of competition, fair trading and credit, said the charges were the same as those signalled in December.

“The Commerce Commission has filed charges against Woolworths in the Auckland District Court for alleged inaccurate pricing and misleading specials that may have breached the Fair Trading Act,” Horne said.

The Commerce Commission announced plans to take Woolworths New Zealand, as well as Pak’nSave Silverdale in Auckland and Pak’nSave Mill Street in Hamilton, to court late last year.

The charges were filed against the two Pak’nSaves in early March, leading some to believe Woolworths had been spared.