Coca-Cola first launched Coca-Cola Raspberry in 2006, but it is bringing it back for summer.

Coca-Cola Raspberry, which has 25 per cent less sugar than regular Coca-Cola, will be available in stores from next month - but only in New Zealand.

The new drink with a hint of raspberry was developed specifically for Kiwis, said Karen Thompson, head of communications for Coca-Cola Oceania.

"When we launched Coca-Cola No Sugar a few months ago, when we were teasing the campaign that we had a new product coming, a lot of the response was saying 'Oh are you launching Coke Raspberry', so we realised it was something that Kiwis had an affinity with," Thompson said.

"We realised that it was something iconic among New Zealanders so we said; 'Well, why don't we?'."