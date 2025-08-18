Advertisement
Ooh Media profit hit by $30m charge after Auckland Transport contract loss

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Ooh Media has posted strong revenue growth in its first half results, although the company took a one-time profit hit after losing its Auckland Transport contract.

Marketing company Ooh Media has taken a financial hit following the business’ unsuccessful bid to keep its advertising contract with Auckland Transport, according to its 2025 first-half result posted today.

The ASX-listed business reported total revenue of A$336.2 million ($369.24m) for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, up 17% compared

