One of Compac's fruit sorting machines in action. Compac owner Tomra is laying off staff amid a global restructure.

New Zealand employees at food processor Tomra will learn their fate later this week as the multinational giant works through an organisational restructure likely to cost dozens of jobs.

The Herald last week revealed the Norwegian company is taking the axe to its New Zealand-based operations as part of a global cost-cutting exercise that could result in around 100 staff layoffs here.

In a follow-up statement to the Herald, Paul Slupecki, senior vice-president and head of Tomra Fresh Food based in Melbourne, said the company was still working through consultation with most of its New Zealand-based teams.

“We anticipate to be able to have consultation outcomes for our organsiation changes by the end of next week [December 14],” he said last Thursday, adding that redundancies won’t take place until the new year.

“Although we may confirm the outcomes and potential impacts of redundancies before Christmas, we do not intend to have their redundancies to take effect until the new year.