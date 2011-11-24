Cavalier gears up for new wool world

CWH chief executive Nigel Hales said the decision paved the way for his company to negotiate the sale and purchase of the assets, worth around $40 million.

"We are self-funded. We raise our own capital ourselves," Hales told APNZ.

"We have that all in place and we have sufficient working capital to operate the trading division of WSI for some period of time after the takeover," he said.

If successful, CWH will continue to operate as a commission wool scourer post-merger, but it plans to sell the wool trading division as a going concern.

WSI's assets were put up for sale because its two biggest shareholders, Plum Duff Ltd and Woolpak Holdings, with a combined 64 per cent holding, went into receivership. Both companies had ties to South Canterbury Finance, which went into receivership last December.

"We will not be doing anything until we have fully analysed the decision," Hales said. He then said CWH would try to initiate a process with WSI and the receivers. He acknowledged that CWH would become a monopoly in the New Zealand wool scouring industry "in name but not in practise".

He said the competitive "tipping point" for processing wool is 3 cents a kilogram, and he noted that a big percentage of New Zealand wool is already processed in China.

"If we racked our prices up, we would be in danger of seeing a lot more wool go to China unprocessed, and that would undermine what are are trying to do," he said.

CWH bought Godfrey Hirst's wool scouring operations several years ago.

Hales said CWH had undertaken seven successful scour mergers over the years and that having nation's wool scouring under one roof would help to ensure that processing remained in New Zealand.

But Godfrey Hirst general manager Tania Pauling said the High Court decision would pave the way for a monopoly in a key sector "which potentially jeopardises the longevity of the New Zealand wool industry".

The commission's decision was also opposed by WSI's own directors and Wool Equities - a company that was established out of the New Zealand Wool Board in 2003.

Shares in CWH's half owner, Cavalier Corp, closed at $2.23, up 2c.