<i>Currency:</i> Kiwi dollar slides in overseas trading

The New Zealand dollar took another tumble overnight.



The NZ dollar was buying US54.02c at 8am, having fallen below US54c overnight from US55.60c at 5pm yesterday.



Late trading in London pulled the NZ dollar down before New Zealand demand stepped in, ANZ economist Philip Borkin said.



``Further support tests may come for the NZD throughout today as markets remain on edge.'



The NZ dollar was also down slightly against the Australian dollar at A81.88c at 8am from A82.40c at 5pm yesterday.



The Australian dollar was down to US65.92c from US67.42c.



The New Zealand dollar slipped against the euro from 0.4192 to 0.4104, the Japanese yen 49.73 to 48.05 and British sterling 38.20p to 37.05p.



The trade weighted index was at 53.90 from 55.16 yesterday.



