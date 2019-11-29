Port report author Wayne Brown with Whangārei businessman Barry Trass. Photo / Tania Whyte
Northland needs to get moving and fight for the port, says the Mangonui-based author of the report urging Government to put $10 billion into the massive infrastructure project.
"They've got to get their a** into gear," said businessman and engineer Wayne Brown, who oversaw the Upper North Island Supply ChainStrategy working group that has recommended shifting Auckland's port north.
The comments came during a meeting of the Ruakaka Economic Development Group, which was dominated by talk of the potential Northport expansion at Marsden Point and rail development from Auckland into the North.
It also saw KiwiRail detail development plans in the North that included rail running to Moerewa where an inland port would be developed.
At the cost of around $100m, it would provide a freight link to the proposed port for goods in the Far North, provide an economic and employment boost in the area and a launch pad for investment.
Brown, a former Far North mayor, told the Herald he had struggled to get access to Northland's mayors while the report was being written. He was scheduled to meet the mayors on December 9, at a meeting arranged to discuss the port.
He said he was concerned leaders in the region weren't moving quickly enough to seize the opportunity the port move offered.
Brown said the Auckland 2029 group that had formed to advocate for the move needed a Northland counterpart and he was frustrated to see no such group spring up.
The group emerged this month, raising money and with its "mission to support proposals to relocate Auckland's used-car and container port by 2029". It is enlisting high-profile support, and using social media to push messages supporting the shift.
Brown said Northland had to take action to push for the port shift to happen.
"This is a fantastic shot. We have a long history of missing buses. This is urgent - please wake up. Don't let this bus go by."
Brown was particularly critical of Whangārei, saying the city "needed to take a look at itself" when its progress was compared with the boom currently enjoyed in Kerikeri and Kaitaia.
Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones, who was also at the meeting, offered a similar message to those at the meeting.
"If you want the North to grow and capture some of that economic activity, then stand up and be counted."
Jones also talked up the proposed move of the Royal New Zealand Navy to Whangārei - a decision being made next year. He also highlighted plans to develop roads south of Whangārei and the Northland rail development, which has had $300m from the Provincial Growth Fund.