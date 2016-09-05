The first official trial of autonomous driving vehicles is set to begin on New Zealand roads in November.
Car manufacturer Volvo will preview the autonomous technology in Tauranga on a 10km - 15km stretch of public road.
Volvo New Zealand manager Coby Duggan said the vehicle will self-drive using sophisticated technology to navigate the road. Driver intervention will be minimal, only being required at the halfway point of the journey.
The trial, which is part of a partnership between the Ministry of Transport, NZTA, Trafinz and Volvo, will take place in a "real world" environment alongside other motorists.
Transport Minister Simon Bridges said the testing was a first for New Zealand.