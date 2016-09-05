The country’s first official demonstration of an autonomous vehicle using New Zealand roads takes place today. The New Zealand Traffic Institute (Trafinz), Volvo, New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) and the Ministry of Transport have come together to show how a self-driving vehicle will handle New Zealand’s road conditions, safely and efficiently.

The first official trial of autonomous driving vehicles is set to begin on New Zealand roads in November.

Car manufacturer Volvo will preview the autonomous technology in Tauranga on a 10km - 15km stretch of public road.

Volvo New Zealand manager Coby Duggan said the vehicle will self-drive using sophisticated technology to navigate the road. Driver intervention will be minimal, only being required at the halfway point of the journey.

The trial, which is part of a partnership between the Ministry of Transport, NZTA, Trafinz and Volvo, will take place in a "real world" environment alongside other motorists.

Transport Minister Simon Bridges said the testing was a first for New Zealand.