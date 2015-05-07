Shanghai Pengxin owned Milk NZ takes out NZ China awards

Synlait Milk.

Milk New Zealand Holding Limited has been announced as the supreme winner at the 2015 HSBC NZCTA New Zealand China Business Awards.

New Zealand China Trade Association Chairman Martin Thomson said the winner proved the benefits of direct investment by China in New Zealand.



"Investment tends to follow trade, and more trade still results from direct investment," Thomson said.

"New Zealand's largest foreign investor is Australia, which was also our first free trade partner.

"It stands to reason, then, that China - which is now number one or two trade partner, will invest more and more in New Zealand. On the basis of Milk New Zealand Holding Limited, further investment is a good thing."

Milk NZ is owned by Shanghai Pengxin, the investor in Crafar Farms.