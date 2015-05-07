Shanghai Pengxin owned Milk NZ takes out NZ China awards

The company has turned around Crafar's less productive farms, using New Zealand management, labour and skills, and creating jobs in the process, Thomson said.
"Chinese investment has created New Zealand opportunity, at the same time providing a Chinese company with returns."
The awards recognise organisations conducting doing business between New Zealand and China specialising in trade, tourism, investment and supply chain innovation, Thomson said.
More than 500 people attended the awards ceremony at the Viaduct Events Centre.
Finalists included Fisher and Paykel Appliances, Comvita, Whale Watch Kaikoura Ltd, WINTEC, Natural History New Zealand, Synlait Milk Ltd, NZ Focus, Glacier Investments, Ngaitahu Tourism, YHA New Zealand, Yashili New Zealand Dairy Ltd, Oceania Dairy Ltd and Chinese New Settlers Trust.
Thomson said the quality and number of entries was up this year, with a greater range of industries represented than in previous years.
2015 HSBC NZCTA New Zealand China Business Awards winners
HSBC NZCTA Supreme Award:
Milk New Zealand Holdings Limited
Mainfreight Award for Excellence in Export or Import:
Synlait Milk Limited
Auckland International Airport Award for Excellence in Tourism:
Ngaitahu Tourism Limited
DLA Piper Award for Inward or Outward Investment with China:
Milk New Zealand Holdings Limited
Award for Supply Chain Innovation:
Comvita Limited
Cathay Pacific Award for Outstanding Contribution:
Natural History New Zealand Limited
HKNZBA Award for Hong Kong Business:
NZ Focus Limited
Special Individual Recognition:
Liu Feng - CCCNZ
Donald Sew-Hoy - Glacier Investments