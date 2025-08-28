Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Port of Tauranga profit surges, but frustrated by Stella Passage delay

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Business with 2degrees: Port of Tauranga profit up 23%, but a legislative drafting error stalled its fast-track consent application to expand.

Increased volume through the Port of Tauranga drove a 23% lift in its underlying net profit to $126 million for the June year, the company said.

The result from New Zealand’s biggest port was slightly above the top end of the company’s guidance range of $115m to $125m.

Total trade

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save