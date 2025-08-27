Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Port of Auckland boosts profit, pays $97m dividend to council

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The Port of Auckland CEO is letting us inside its tightly secured trade operation, to find out what products the city is importing and how it's so far been insulated from tariffs.

The Port of Auckland has lifted its underlying net profit by 55% to $85.4 million, driven by volume growth and improved operational performance.

Revenue jumped to $393m in the year to June from $339m a year earlier.

The Auckland Council-owned port reported a statutory net profit of $90.8m, which included

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save