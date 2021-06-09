Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Freight and logistics

Next steps under way to unlock Northport's freight supply chain potential

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Northport is a natural deepwater port without a rail link as freight volume tipped to balloon. Photo / Supplied

Northport is a natural deepwater port without a rail link as freight volume tipped to balloon. Photo / Supplied

KiwiRail expects the pace of land purchase for the Marsden Point rail spur to pick up now Government funding has been allocated for the freight link expected to unlock the potential of Northport.

In response to Herald inquiries, KiwiRail said it had purchased 60ha or 45 per cent of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Freight and logistics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Freight and logistics