New hotel fulfils promise of Whangārei on the move - mayor

An artist's impression of the new hotel planned for central Whangārei. Photo / Supplied

A four-star hotel is planned for Dent St in Whangārei after a deal stemming from the construction of the Hundertwasser Art Centre.

The announcement has been welcomed by Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai and councillors, while signalling care will be taken to find new homes for those who will be dislodged to make way for the development.

The hotel is planned to be built by Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand, one of the largest hotel chains in New Zealand with Northland hotels already in the Bay of Islands, Paihia and Hokianga. It will be able to host up to 120 guests.

Once cleared by the Overseas Investment Office, the company will pay $2.1 million to Whangārei District Council for the Dent St land, close to the Town Basin and developing art centre.

