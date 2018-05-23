One of New Zealand's smallest fuel providers is slashing 12 cents a litre off fuel for 29 hours as petrol prices soar to record highs.

Gull announced it would offer 12 cents off per litre across all fuel on from 7am today to midday tomorrow.

Record highs of $2.30 a litre for 91-octane fuel were recorded this week.

But yesterday it emerged that more than a dollar now separates the cheapest 91 petrol around the country, with prices of between $1.93 in Rotorua and more than $3 on the Chathams and Great Barrier islands.

It followed an unscientific survey conducted by the Herald to find the cheapest and most expensive prices at the pump.