Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Updated

Cook Strait ferry company Ferry Holdings in the market for contractors, staff, consultants – and ferries

Kate MacNamara
By
Business Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Winston Peters speaks to media about new Interislander ferries to replace the ailing fleet.

The Crown company set up to buy two new Cook Strait ferries expects to spend around $13 million in its first 16 months of operation.

Ferry Holdings has budgeted for expenses of $13.4m, including $4.5m for staff, $6.5m for consultants and $467,000 for contractors.

The recently released budget shows spending

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save