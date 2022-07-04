Fonterra takes earnings hit in Sri Lanka, operations continuing 'within limits'

Fonterra is continuing its operations in Sri Lanka within limits. Photo / NZ Herald

Fonterra said it was continuing operations "within manageable and specific credit limits" in Sri Lanka while the island state suffered a prolonged economic and political crisis.

Sri Lanka, a small but important market for Fonterra, weighed on its APAC (Asia Pacific) result over the third quarter, with APAC's normalised earnings before interest and tax falling by 43 per cent to $177 million.

APAC chief executive Judith Swales, in an emailed update to the Herald, said: "Economic challenges continue in Sri Lanka, and our focus remains on taking care of our people and their families.

"We are continuing operations within manageable and specific credit limits, and doing our best to make food nutrition available," Swales said.

In its third quarter update, issued in May, Fonterra said that while its Australian business and ingredients channel continued to perform well, this was more than offset by the "unprecedented economic challenges' in Sri Lanka, margin pressure from higher milk prices and other Covid-19-related challenges.