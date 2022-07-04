Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies

Fonterra takes earnings hit in Sri Lanka, operations continuing 'within limits'

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Fonterra is continuing its operations in Sri Lanka within limits. Photo / NZ Herald

Fonterra is continuing its operations in Sri Lanka within limits. Photo / NZ Herald

Fonterra said it was continuing operations "within manageable and specific credit limits" in Sri Lanka while the island state suffered a prolonged economic and political crisis.

Sri Lanka, a small but important market for Fonterra, weighed on its APAC (Asia Pacific) result over the third quarter, with APAC's normalised earnings

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Companies

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Companies