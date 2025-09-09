Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Transpower to spend $1.1b on Cook Strait link upgrade

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Transpower plans to spend $1.1 billion on upgrading the link between the North and South Islands. Photo / Supplied

Transpower plans to spend $1.1 billion on upgrading the link between the North and South Islands. Photo / Supplied

Transpower plans to spend $1.1 billion on upgrading the electricity link between the North and South Islands.

The state-owned power grid operator said it had applied to the Commerce Commission for approval to invest in the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link.

The proposal included the replacement of three submarine

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save