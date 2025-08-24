Advertisement
Transpower CEO defends grid progress amid rising demand for new projects

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Transpower says there has been a material increase in the number of power generators wanting to connect to the grid. Photo / Getty Images

Transpower chief executive James Kilty baulks at the suggestion that the national power grid operator has been slow off the mark in connecting new power projects.

In its latest Security of Supply Assessment (SOSA), released in June, Transpower said the decline in New Zealand’s gas availability meant the country needed

