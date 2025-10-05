Clarus owns the Firstgas pipeline which includes 2500km of high-pressure gas pipes.

Canada’s Brookfield and its bid partner Powerco are days away from finalising terms to acquire Kiwi gas and electricity distribution infrastructure owner Clarus Group from Igneo Infrastructure Partners, the Australian Financial Review has reported.

The AFR’s Street Talk column said the bidders were expected to sign the deal this week, which would value Clarus at about $2 billion and would require approval from New Zealand’s Overseas Investment Office.

The AFR reported in September that the parties were in talks, but neither Clarus, Powerco nor Ingneo have been willing to confirm that to the Herald.

Under the deal, Brookfield would buy Clarus’ gas network, including the 4800km of gas pipelines and 2500km of high-pressure gas transmission network held under the First Gas brand, the paper said.

Powerco would carve out the electricity lines owned by Clarus’ Firstlight Network on the east coast to expand its network.