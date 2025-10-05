Powerco is an energy distributor owned by QIC, Australian Retirement Trust and Dexus.
In a company report, Powerco said it connects more than 900,000 Kiwis across the North Island to electricity and gas through our network of local lines, cables and pipes.
Clarus is one of New Zealand’s largest energy groups.
“Whether it’s transmission, distribution, supply or storage of energy, the companies within the Clarus group service nearly half a million homes and businesses of all sizes around New Zealand,” the company’s website says.
Brookfield has more than US$1 trillion ($1.7t) of assets under management across infrastructure, renewable power and transition, private equity, real estate and credit.
Igneo, part of the First Sentier Group, is a specialist global infrastructure manager investing in mature, mid-market infrastructure companies in renewables, digital infrastructure, waste management, water utilities, transportation and logistics sectors in Europe, the UK, Australia, New Zealand and North America.
First Sentier is ultimately owned by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.
In 2022, Igneo bought Waste Management from Chinese private equity firm Beijing Capital.
