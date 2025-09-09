Brookfield is in advanced discussions to acquire Clarus, the Australian Financial Review’s (AFR) Street Talk, quoting anonymous sources, said.
AFR’s sources said Brookfield is buying the business alongside Kiwi gas and electricity distributor Powerco, whose Australian owners – QIC, Australian Retirement Trust and Dexus Group – have been hunting for growth opportunities.
“It is understood the pair expect to agree terms and sign on the dotted line in coming weeks,” the paper said.
Igneo, part of the First Sentier Group, is a specialist global infrastructure manager investing in mature, mid-market infrastructure companies in renewables, digital infrastructure, waste management, water utilities, transportation and logistics sectors in Europe, the UK, Australia, New Zealand and North America.
First Sentier is ultimately owned by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.
Clarus, approached by the Herald, said it had no comment to make on the report.
Igneo has also been approached for comment.
In 2022, Igneo bought Waste Management NZ from Chinese private equity firm Beijing Capital after beating KKR & Co and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners to the draw.
