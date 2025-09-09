Igeo is close to selling gas and power company Clarus, the AFR reports. Photo / Supplied

Canada’s Brookfield in talks to buy Rockgas owner Clarus Group in $2.2b deal - AFR

Igneo Infrastructure Partners is poised to sell one of New Zealand’s biggest energy companies, Clarus Group, to Canadian private capital giant Brookfield, according to the Australian Financial Review.

Clarus owns gas and electricity distribution networks in New Zealand, and the paper said a sale could value the business at more than A$2 billion ($2.2b).

The company’s Firstgas connects more than 300,000 homes and businesses with natural gas through its gas distribution and high-pressure transmission network.

Its other main businesses are Flexgas, which provides energy storage services to electricity generators, and New Zealand’s largest LPG retail supplier, Rockgas.

Clarus also owns the Firstlight Network – the lines company supplying electricity to the Tairāwhiti and Wairoa region.