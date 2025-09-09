Advertisement
Canada’s Brookfield in talks to buy Rockgas owner Clarus Group in $2.2b deal - AFR

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Igeo is close to selling gas and power company Clarus, the AFR reports. Photo / Supplied

Igneo Infrastructure Partners is poised to sell one of New Zealand’s biggest energy companies, Clarus Group, to Canadian private capital giant Brookfield, according to the Australian Financial Review.

Clarus owns gas and electricity distribution networks in New Zealand, and the paper said a sale could value the business at more

