Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Energy

Meridian’s new CEO faces sector scrutiny amid electricity challenges

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Meridian Energy plans to invest another $3 billion in renewable energy projects by 2030. Photo / Supplied

Meridian Energy plans to invest another $3 billion in renewable energy projects by 2030. Photo / Supplied

Electricity looks set to become a big issue at next year’s general election, and with power once again in the spotlight, incoming Meridian chief executive Mike Roan is keeping an open mind on how the system can improve.

The sector is still smarting from last year’s price spike, but the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Energy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Energy