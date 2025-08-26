A key factor behind the results was a 23% decrease in energy margins - down from $1.276b to $982m, the company said.

The result was impacted by two severe droughts and $300m spent on hedge and “demand response” contracts to help maintain security of supply for New Zealand homes and businesses.

During the year, Meridian called on its demand response arrangement with aluminium smelter NZAS - the country’s biggest power user - resulting in the plant cutting production, allowing some breathing space for the national grid.

“We weathered a perfect storm,” chief executive Mike Roan said.

“The combination of historically low hydro inflows, extended periods of low wind, two major droughts and a dramatic decline in gas availability combined to make this a very challenging financial year.

“But the fundamentals of this business have been strengthened through sound investment and delivering on our strategy.”

Despite the challenges, there were some important wins.

“We secured five resource consents for new assets, invested $193m in building and maintaining generation plant, acquired two businesses, and undertook a strategic reset of the retail business while growing customer connections.”

Roan said 2025 would be defined by Meridian putting New Zealand’s security of supply first “and the financial hit we took because of that”.

He said the company’s balance sheet is structured to underwrite major droughts.

Meridian declared a final ordinary dividend of 14.85 cents per share, bringing the total to 21.00 cents per share.

