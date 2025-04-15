Mercury has revised down its earnings forecast for 2025. Photo / NZME

Mercury NZ’s annual profit will be affected by dry weather in 2025, the company says.

The power generator and retailer said it had revised its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and financial instruments for the year down to $760 million from $820m.

“This reflects an expected 150 gigawatt hour (GWh) decrease in full-year hydro generation to 3400GWh owing to continued dry weather in the Taupō catchment, and projected below-mean hydro inflows and lake level through to June 30, 2025,” the company said.

The full-year ordinary dividend guidance remained unchanged at 24 cents a share and its “stay-in-business” capital expenditure guidance was unchanged at $150m.

In February, the company — 51% owned by the Government — said it expected power prices for its residential customers to rise on average by 9.7% from this month.