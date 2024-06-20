Lodestone Energy is teaming up with Haldon Station, in the heart of the Mackenzie District, to build and operate a 220-megawatt (MW) utility-scale solar farm.
The project, when completed, would be able to power nearly 50,000 homes, Lodestone said.
The partners have selected a 340-hectare block for the solar farm, which represents 1.5% of the total station.
Haldon Station has been owned by the Klisser family for more than three decades and is one of New Zealand’s premier high-country stations, spanning more than 22,000 hectares.
“Haldon Station had been considering for years how to enhance this area on the property that is non-productive and has suffered from significant wind erosion due to its dryness and pest infiltration,” Lodestone said.