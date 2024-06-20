The solar panels at Lodestone Energy’s massive Kaitāia solar farm, the largest in the country so far.

The solar panels at Lodestone Energy’s massive Kaitāia solar farm, the largest in the country so far.

Lodestone Energy is teaming up with Haldon Station, in the heart of the Mackenzie District, to build and operate a 220-megawatt (MW) utility-scale solar farm.

The project, when completed, would be able to power nearly 50,000 homes, Lodestone said.

The partners have selected a 340-hectare block for the solar farm, which represents 1.5% of the total station.

Haldon Station has been owned by the Klisser family for more than three decades and is one of New Zealand’s premier high-country stations, spanning more than 22,000 hectares.

“Haldon Station had been considering for years how to enhance this area on the property that is non-productive and has suffered from significant wind erosion due to its dryness and pest infiltration,” Lodestone said.