Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Banking and finance

NZ actor Cliff Curtis gets on board with build-to-own newcomers Bloxx

John Weekes
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read
Cliff Curtis explains why he's a 'debt-phobe' as he joins the advisory board of Bloxx, the new build-to-own company. Video / Bloxx

They want to raise billions. And they need to overcome the sceptics. Still, build-to-own newcomers Bloxx are confident of making an impact on the housing crisis, and now have star power backing with Cliff Curtis.

Curtis spoke to the Herald from his home in Rotorua, saying he joined the Bloxx

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Banking and finance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Banking and finance